Redmi 10C with 50MP dual camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi Redmi 10C budget smartphone with a 6.71-inch LCD display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP dual rear camera launched; check price and other details.

Redmi 10C price

Redmi 10C, the budget phone that was making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks has finally made its debut. The new Xiaomi Redmi smartphone has been launched with a 6.71-inch display, dual-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery, among other features. Also Read - Xiaomi Watch S1 Active to be launched globally on March 15

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price, availability

The new Redmi 10C has been launched in Nigeria for a starting price of NGN 78,000 (roughly Rs 14,000) for the 4GB/64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 4GB/128GB storage model is priced at NGN 87,000 (roughly Rs 15,000). The smartphone is already available in the country in three colour coats- Black, Blue, and Green via a few retailers including Slot.ng. Also Read - Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Xiaomi Redmi 10C specifications, features

Redmi 10C features a 6.71-inch LCD display. Xiaomi hasn’t shared details on the display resolution yet. As for the internals, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile platform and paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is a microSD slot as well for expandable storage support.

In terms of design, the phone features a plain back panel with a squared camera island housing dual camera sensors. The fingerprint sensor also rests on the camera island. Upfront, there is a dewdrop notch in the panel to accommodate the selfie camera.

Speaking of which, the Redmi 10C gets a dual-camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies, the phone offers a 5-megapixel camera. On the software front, the device boots up Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

For backup, the device gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Rumours down the line suggest that Xiaomi might bring this handset as a rebranded version in India under the moniker Redmi 10. The phone may also get rebadged as Poco C4. Both the devices are expected to launch in India by March or April.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 11:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 14, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Best Sellers