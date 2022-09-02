comscore Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch in India on September 6
Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch alongside Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6: Check details

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India on September 6. Now, the company has revealed that it will also launch a 4G variant of the device at the event.

Redmi 11 Prime

Image: Redmi India

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone in India on September 6. The smartphone that succeeds the budget Redmi 10 smartphone will feature support for 5G connectivity. Now, the company has revealed that it will also be launching a 4G variant of the device alongside the 5G variant. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, offers

Xiaomi revealed these details via a quiz on the dedicated microsite for its upcoming Redmi 11 Prime smartphone. Take a peek: Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G with a 50MP dual rear camera setup to launch in India on September 6

Image: Xiaomi

In addition to revealing the launch of a 4G variant of the device, the company has also revealed a bunch of details about the 5G variant of the upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 4G smartphone. As per the details shared by the company, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will feature a flat-edge design and be available in Black, Green and Purple colour variants. It will get a dew-drop notch with a single selfie camera and slightly thick bezels on three sides. At the back, the company has revealed that the phone will get a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash that will be housed inside a black coloured vertically stacked camera module. The phone will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - India does not plan to ban sales of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, say MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apart from this, the company has also revealed that the 5G variant of the Redmi 11 Prime will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It remains uncertain if the phone will feature support for fast charging technology. Additionally, the company has also revealed that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will come with a 50MP primary camera and that the phone will be made in India.

Notably, while Xiaomi has not divulged any details about the 4G variant of its upcoming Redmi 11 Prime smartphone, it is expected that the two phones will feature similar specifications barring the system-on-chip (SoC) and the primary camera at the back.

Beyond these details, nothing much is known about the upcoming Redmi Note 11 5G and the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphones. However, some reports suggest that the two phones will come with a LCD IPS display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The two smartphones are also tipped to be price under Rs 50,000.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 1:20 PM IST
