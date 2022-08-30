comscore Redmi 11 Prime 5G India launch may take place next month
The specifications of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G suggest it will be a lower mid-range phone, costing between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

Redmi is doubling down on the number 11 for its phone portfolio. After launching the Redmi Note 11SE, the company may now be preparing the launch of another phone. It is dubbed the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and, according to a new leak, it may arrive in India next month. Much like some recent phones, this one, too, may not be a brand-new phone but a rebranded phone. The leak suggests the Redmi 11 Prime 5G could be the Redmi Note 11E 5G with a different name for the Indian market. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G tipped to launch in India as a rebranded device

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will have the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11E 5G. That means we can expect the upcoming Redmi phone to use a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 90Hz LCD with FullHD resolution, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel main camera in a dual system, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The specifications of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G suggest it will be a lower mid-range phone. The one that costs between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The price of the phone is not available, but since the report calls the Redmi 11 Prime 5G a rebranded Redmi Note 11E 5G, we can safely assume its price may also be more or less the same. The Redmi Note 11E 5G starts at around EUR 170, which translates to roughly Rs 13,500. If the company plans to put a price tag the same as the projected price, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G may be among the cheapest 5G phones.

Redmi has not said anything yet. The company is preparing for the launch of 5G services in India with as many phones as it can launch by then to give more options to customers. Xiaomi, the brand that owns the Redmi brand, recently said that it wants to make more affordable 5G phones for the Indian market and Redmi 11 Prime 5G may be one of them.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 10:48 AM IST
