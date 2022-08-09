Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi appears to be working on a budget smartphone under the Redmi 11 series. The device is tipped to launch soon in the Indian market as a rebranded device. Let’s take a look at the phone’s details. Also Read - Redmi K50 Extreme Edition spotted on Geekbench

Redmi 11 Prime 5G to be a rebranded Redmi 10 5G

As per a report by XiaomiUI, Redmi is working on the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. As the name suggests, it will be a budget 5G smartphone with model number 22041219I. It is said to be a rebranded Redmi 10 5G, which was launched in Indonesia sometime back. The same device is also available in China as Redmi Note 11E 5G. Also Read - These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones won't support MIUI 14

Unfortunately, there are no details as to when the phone will launch in the country. But we expect to get more information about its launch date in the coming days. Also Read - Xiaomi sale is now live: Best deals on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11S and more

Since the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 5G, it will have the same specifications as the 10 5G.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The display will support a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the back starting with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor.

Powering up the device will be a MediaTek SoC. It will have the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC. The smartphone will be offered in 4GB or 6GB of RAM options and is expected to have 64GB of base internal storage. It may also come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

It will house a 5,000mAhh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have MIUI 13 on top of it.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price range and Launch timeline

As said earlier, it will come in the budget segment in India. So expect the device to come at a starting price of under Rs 15,000. The phone is expected to debut soon, likely in a couple of weeks.