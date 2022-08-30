comscore Redmi 11 Prime MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC to launch in India on September 6
News

Redmi 11 Prime 5G with a 50MP dual rear camera setup to launch in India on September 6

Mobiles

Redmi has confirmed that Redmi 11 Prime will come with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and will be available in a green colour variant.

Untitled design - 2022-08-30T145545.293

Redmi has announced that it will launch its affordable Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India on September 6. The company has also revealed a few key details of the handset via its official microsite. Redmi made the India launch date announcement on Twitter, revealing the design of the handset. Also Read - India does not plan to ban sales of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, say MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

As per the confirmed specifications, Redmi 11 Prime will come with a 50MP dual rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a waterdrop notch display and dual SIM support. Also Read - Xiaomi launches X series smart TVs in India, price starts at Rs 28,999

Redmi 11 Prime 5G expected specifications

Redmi 11 Prime 5G will feature a waterdrop notch display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The handset is confirmed to come with support for dual SIM both of which will support 5G connectivity. The upcoming Redmi smartphone might offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For photography, Redmi 11 Prime will feature a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor. For videos and selfies, it is expected to come with a 5MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The official teaser has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in a green colour variant.

In terms of pricing, the handset is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000. Redmi 11 Prime is likely to be rebranded as Redmi Note 11E 5G debuted in the European market. The Redmi Note 11E 5G starts at around EUR 170, which translates to roughly Rs 13,500. If the company plans to put a price tag the same as the projected price, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G may be among the cheapest 5G phones.

This smartphone is the successor of Redmi 10 Prime which was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,499.

  Published Date: August 30, 2022 4:02 PM IST
