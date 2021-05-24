Redmi 50-megapixel camera phone could outsmart 108-megapixel models

The higher the numbers, the better it is – a phenomenon that is largely seen on modern smartphones. Since 2020, certain smartphone brands have tried to fit in cameras with the highest of megapixel counts, the highest ones having 108-megapixels. Lately, some of them focusing on the pixels than the bragworthy numbers and Redmi is the latest one to join the bandwagon with a 50-megapixel camera phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch date revealed; will take on OnePlus TV 40-inch

The information is yet to go official but it comes from a reliable tipster with a solid track record of Redmi-based leaks. Redmi is said to be using a 50-megapixel camera sensor with 1/1.5-inch sensor size, although the type of sensor is unknown. Based on the data given by Digital Chat Station, this sensor does not appear to be the Samsung GN1 and GN2 sensors, the latter of which does duty on the Mi 11 Ultra. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Confirmed specs, expected price, and launch details

Redmi 50-megapixel camera phone coming

The usage of a new 50-megapixel sensor could be reserved for a high-end Redmi device. In China, the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ feature advanced camera sensors that end up giving impressive results (we saw that with the Mi 11X in India). Hence, there are chances that Redmi could reserve this sensor for the successor to the Redmi K40 later in the year. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Ultra briefly listed with a price of around Rs 20,000, specs and design revealed

Another report from Android Authority mentions a striking resemblance of this sensor with the Omnivision 50MP OV50A sensor. This one has a one-micron pixel size which is smaller than the Samsung GN2 sensor but larger than the 108-megapixel HM2 sensor on the Xiaomi Mi 11. Hence, you can expect to see gains in image quality.

Currently, Xiaomi has populated a considerable chunk of its smartphone lineup with 108-megapixel camera sensors. The Mi 10, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 11X Pro are among the high-end phones using the 108-megapixel sensor. The Mi 10i is a more accessible option with the same sensor whereas the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is currently the most affordable Xiaomi phone with the 108-megapixel image sensor.

On the other hand, Motorola and Realme have come up with affordable phones using the Samsung 108-megapixel cameras lately. Motorola’s version is the Moto G60 costing Rs 17,999 whereas the Realme 8 Pro is Realme’s version starting at Rs 17,999. All these phones come with a 108MP mode that allows photos to be taken in the full resolution.