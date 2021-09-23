Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Specs, Price: Redmi has silently launched a new budget smartphone dubbed the Redmi 9 Activ in India on Thursday. A dedicated listing for the device has been created on Amazon stating all the key features. Also Read - Xiaomi to soon launch Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport in India

The newly launched Redmi phone comes with similar features as the vanilla Redmi 9. It includes the same dual rear cameras and the same HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Let’s take a quick look at Redmi 9 Activ specifications, sale date, and all other details. Unfortunately, we do not know the price of the phone for the time being. Also Read - Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop launched: 16GB RAM, 144hz panel, backlit keyboard and more

Redmi 9 Activ sale date, availability, variants

Redmi 9 Activ comes in two RAM/internal storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. The device will be made available in Carbon Black, Coral Green and Metallic Purple colour options. Also Read - Best 8GB RAM phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in September 2021

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will hold the first sale of Redmi 9 Activ tomorrow, September 24, on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Mi Studio.

Activ-ely seeking opportunities to amaze you!😍

𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐆 📢#Redmi9Activ 🔥 Using your phone should always be fun and never a hassle! 🎊

Bringing #MoreRAMActivFun into your life. Activ-ating the coolest SALE sequence in 24 hours⬇️

🛒https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo pic.twitter.com/P1ULg1V13o — Redmi India – #DiwaliWithMi (@RedmiIndia) September 23, 2021

Redmi 9 Activ specifications

The Redmi 9 Activ comes packed with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage.

The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims offers up to 35 hours of talk time on a single charge.

In terms of cameras, the device sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

As for security features, the device features a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back with facial recognition using the front camera. Connectivity options include an Infrared blaster, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.