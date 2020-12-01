comscore Redmi 9 Power could launch in India with 6000mAh battery | BGR India
Xiaomi is bringing a Redmi 9 Power to India as a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G. The latter launched in China recently with a massive 6000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 4G (1)

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 9 series in China with major upgrades around chipset as well as cameras. Xiaomi did not drop any hint about bringing these phones to India but thanks to leaks, one of them is coming to India. The entry-level Redmi Note 9 4G is apparently coming to India under a new guise, dubbed as the Redmi 9 Power. Launch details as well as pricing are yet to be known about these phones. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G series launch expected on Nov 24: What to expect

The information comes courtesy of popular tipster Mukul Sharma who shared a screenshot of the Google Supported Devices List on his social media feed. The Redmi 9 Power is listed as a new smartphone that carries the same codename as the Redmi Note 9 4G. Xiaomi fans may recall that the Redmi Note 9 4G was launched last week in China as an affordable model. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display with 6-stage variable refresh rate

Redmi 9 Power specifications

If we take into consideration the fact the Redmi 9 Power in India will share its specs with the Chinese Redmi Note 9 4G, guessing the specs will be an easy job. Some of the highlights of the Redmi 9 Power can be the massive 6000mAh battery, a new design, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in India, to sell Redmi phones and Mi TV models

redmi 9 power,

Xiaomi India could sell the Redmi 9 Power as a battery-based alternative to the Redmi 9 Prime, a phone that we think is one of the best propositions under Rs 10,000. The device will have a massive 6000mAh battery, which is the biggest battery Xiaomi has used in an affordable smartphone so far. This is supported by 18W fast wired charging.

Other specifications of the phone include a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch on the top to hold the front camera. The front camera itself is using an 8-megapixel sensor. There’s a Snapdragon 662 chip on board and we believe it will launch with Android 10-based MIUI 12.

The rear cameras on this phone could include a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s a third 2-megapixel depth camera here as well. The Redmi Note 9 4G features stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a water-repellant coating – features we expect to make it to the Redmi 9 Power.

Since the phone is already listed, we believe Xiaomi could launch it in India by December along with the Mi 10i – another phone that could be based on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2020 10:44 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

48MP क्वाड कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Micromax In Note 1 की सेल आज, ये यूजर्स 5000 रुपये सस्ता खरीद सकते हैं फोन

PUBG India या FAU-G? कौन-सा गेम पहले भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale आज से शुरू, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट्स पर 80 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 64MP कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी, 4K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग सपोर्ट के साथ आया

Redmi Note 9 4G को जल्द ग्लोबली किया जाएगा लॉन्च, EEC सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

Best Sellers