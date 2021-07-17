Several phones from brands like Redmi, Samsung, Poco and more have received price hike in India. Some of these phones include the Redmi Note 10 series, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3, among others. New additions to the list of phones that get expensive in India are the Redmi 9 Power and the Redmi 9A. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Both the Redmi 9 Power and the Redmi 9A have received a price hike in India by Rs 500. The price hike on these two budget phones is applicable starting today. After the price up, here's how much you will need to pay for the Redmi 9 Power as well as the Redmi 9A:

As mentioned, to buy both phones you will need to spend Rs 500 extra from now on. Also Read - Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power new prices

Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will now be available at Rs 13,499. The model was previously available at Rs 12,999. Other two models of the phone 4GB RAM + 128GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage are available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. These two models have not received price hike.

Redmi 9A budget phone with 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage will now be available at Rs 7,799. The model was previously available at a lower price of Rs 7,499. The base model of the phone with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage has not received a price hike and is priced at Rs 6,999.

The price of both these Redmi models have gone up on online as well as offline stores starting today.

Both the 9 Power and the 9A are one of the best phones in their respective price segments. Launched last year, the Redmi 9 series is said to get the successor soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the Redmi 10 series in India soon. The company is yet to officially confirm the budget Redmi smartphone series.