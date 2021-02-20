Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Power back in December with a price starting at Rs 10,999. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch a 6GB RAM model of the phone in the days to come, suggests a report coming from 91Mobiles. The same report also reveals quoting leakster Ishan Agarwal that the smartphone will be available at a price of 12,999 in India. The company is yet to confirm details about the 6GB RAM model of the Redmi 9 Power. Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

The upcoming model of the Redmi 9 Power will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will be expandable microSD card support as well. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 (February 2021 Edition): Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power and more

Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM model details

Besides the RAM and storage, the rest of the specifications of this model will be at par with other models. Some of the key features of the Redmi 9 Power include a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a big 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

The phone goes against the likes of rivals like Poco M3 available at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The base model of the Redmi 9 Power with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at a price of Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 11,999. The upcoming version will be the top-end model of the Redmi phone. It comes in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green, Blazing Blue colours.

As far as the specifications are concerned the Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC currently paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9 Power offers a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. It supports a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.