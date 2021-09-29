As expected, Xiaomi has added two new members to the Redmi 9 series, the Redmi 9A Sport and the Redmi 9i Sport in India. Both new smartphones have been introduced as slightly upgraded variants of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i that were launched last year. Also Read - Xiaomi to soon launch Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport in India

The devices join the Redmi 9 Activ, which was recently introduced by the company as another variant of the Redmi 9. Here’s a look at the details.

Redmi 9A Sport price, features

The Redmi 9A Sport looks similar to the Redmi 9A and comes with a pill-shaped rear camera bump and a waterdrop notch. It gets a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chip.

The device comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB. Both variants come with expandable storage of up to 512GB via a memory card.

It comes with a 13-megapixel AI rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The Redmi 9A Sport comes with Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth version 5.0, dual-SIM card support, and more. It also supports AI Face Unlock and comes in Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green colour options.

The Redmi 9A Sport is priced at Rs 6,999 (2GB/32GB) and Rs 7,999 (3GB/32GB).

Redmi 9i Sport price, features

The Redmi 9i Sport features the same display as the Redmi 9A Sport and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chip. It offers increased RAM and Storage in the form of two variants: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Both options come with expandable storage.

The device gets a 13-megapixel AI rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs MIUI 12. The phone comes in Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green colours.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport is priced at Rs 8,799 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 9,299 (4GB/128GB).

Interested buyers can avail of the exchange offer (up to Rs 8,250) on both devices.