Redmi A1 full specifications leaked ahead of September 6 launch

Redmi A1 launch is set for September 6 in India. While the company has revealed a few things about the Redmi A1, a new leak has divulged all the information, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. The new Redmi A1 may come with entry-level specifications, such as the MediaTek Helio G22 processor. That confirms it will be a 4G phone and come with a design similar to that of the Redmi Note 11 series. Also Read - Redmi A1 to launch on September 6 alongside Redmi 11 Prime series

According to 91Mobiles Hindi, the Redmi A1 will come with flat edges and rounded corners. The camera module on the back is square-shaped but with rounded corners, as well. The phone allegedly uses polycarbonate, considering it is an entry-level phone. That also kind of justifies the thick bottom chin on the front of the Redmi A1. The phone will come in three colours, namely, black, green, and blue. The Redmi A1 will be 9.09mm thick and weigh 191 grams. Also Read - Redmi A1 India launch confirmed via a cryptic tweet

Redmi A1 specifications

The upcoming Redmi A1 is reported to come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone may be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 support. While the RAM and storage capacity is not clear, the report suggested you could expand the storage on the Redmi A1 by up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone might come with Android 12 software with MIUI customisation.

On the back of the Redmi A1, there could be an 8-megapixel F2.0 main camera and a second camera with an F2.2 aperture. The Redmi A1 may come with a 5-megapixel F2.2 camera. The phone may come with features such as portrait, video, short video, and timelapse. The phone may come with a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The charger will be a part of the retail box. The Redmi A1 will have dual SIM card support and feature connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an FM radio.