A few weeks back, Redmi's entry-level smartphone dubbed Redmi A1 was spotted on India's BIS certification and FCC database. The device later arrived on Geekbench revealing some of its key details. All of these certifications hinted that the India launch of that device is imminent. Now, the brand itself has confirmed the arrival of the smartphone in India with a cryptic tweet on Twitter.

Redmi A1 India launch confirmed for Diwali this year

The Redmi India Twitter handle posted a tweet with the hashtag #DiwaliWithMi hinting that the brand has a few launches planned for Diwali this year. In the same tweet, the company teased the Redmi A1 smartphone.

"P.S. Just like yesterday's match, we are ready to knock it out of the park with our A1 all-rounders."

This confirms that the Redmi A1 is indeed coming to India and we can expect it to arrive by Diwali, which is in October. As of now, there are no confirmed details about the phone. However, it has passed a couple of certifications which revealed its key details.

The Redmi A1’s release hints that a new A-series will arrive in the country. But don’t get your hopes too high, this series isn’t anything like the Xiaomi Mi A-series. Rather, the Redmi A-series will likely offer entry-level phones, at least that’s what the A1’s specs reveal.

As per Redmi A1’s Geekbench certification, the device will be powered by a quad-core chipset, likely the MediaTek Helio A22, paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.

The device will have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz as connectivity options. The FCC listing revealed that the smartphone will have the following dimensions – 164.67mm (L) x 76.56mm (W).

Other details of the device are yet to be known. In related news, a Poco entry-level smartphone has a similar model number as the Redmi A1 was spotted on the IMEI database. It is said to be the Poco C50 and it could launch in India as well. Rumors have it that the Poco C50 could be rebranded as Redmi A1.