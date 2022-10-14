comscore Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 7,999
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi A1 Plus 5000 Mah Battery Launched India Android
News

Redmi A1 Plus with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi A1 Plus comes with 3GB RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup.

Untitled design - 2022-10-14T130728.887

Redmi A1 Plus

Redmi launched its entry-level smartphone called Redmi A1 Plus in India today. The highlights of Redmi A1 Plus includes a dual rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch LCD display. The smartphone comes with a leather finish design that makes it look rugged and handy. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

Redmi A1 Plus pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi A1 Plus comes in two storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 7,499 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in Light Blue, Light Green and Black colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi to shut down Gallery Sync of Xiaomi Cloud, Instead allow users to migrate to Google Photos

The smartphone will be available for purchase on October 17 across Flipkart, mi.com, mi Home, and offline platforms. Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

As per the Diwali offer, buyers can buy the handset at a discount of Rs 500. This offer is valid till October 31.

Redmi A1 Plus specifications

Redmi A1 Plus features a 6.52-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and comes with support for a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek HelioA22 chipset and offer 3GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 12.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Additionally, Redmi A1 Plus is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging technology. The company claims that users can enjoy 171 hrs of music playback on their headphones, 30 hrs of video playback and 31.5 hrs of uninterrupted VoLTE Calling.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 2:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here
Photo Gallery
Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here
Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

Apps

Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

WhatsApp users can edit sent messages: Know how it will work

News

WhatsApp users can edit sent messages: Know how it will work

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Check offers on Apple Watch, Mi Pad 5, GoPro, Laptops and more

News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Check offers on Apple Watch, Mi Pad 5, GoPro, Laptops and more

First electric vehicle from Sony, Honda is coming in 2026

automobile

First electric vehicle from Sony, Honda is coming in 2026

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram update: Top 5 super useful Instagram features you didn't know existed

Instagram update: Top 5 super useful Instagram features you didn't know existed

WhatsApp users can edit sent messages: Know how it will work

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime this week

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime this week

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price