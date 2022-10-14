Redmi launched its entry-level smartphone called Redmi A1 Plus in India today. The highlights of Redmi A1 Plus includes a dual rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch LCD display. The smartphone comes with a leather finish design that makes it look rugged and handy. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

Redmi A1 Plus pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi A1 Plus comes in two storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 7,499 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in Light Blue, Light Green and Black colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi to shut down Gallery Sync of Xiaomi Cloud, Instead allow users to migrate to Google Photos

The smartphone will be available for purchase on October 17 across Flipkart, mi.com, mi Home, and offline platforms. Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

As per the Diwali offer, buyers can buy the handset at a discount of Rs 500. This offer is valid till October 31.

Xiaomi Fans,

Meet your next favourite smartphone 🤝 #RedmiA1Plus Here’s all you need to know about our latest launch.

P.S. Swipe till the end to know how to get #StylishBhiSecureBhi at an A1 price. 🛒 https://t.co/5GwwhEqRNy — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 14, 2022

Redmi A1 Plus specifications

Redmi A1 Plus features a 6.52-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and comes with support for a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek HelioA22 chipset and offer 3GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 12.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Additionally, Redmi A1 Plus is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging technology. The company claims that users can enjoy 171 hrs of music playback on their headphones, 30 hrs of video playback and 31.5 hrs of uninterrupted VoLTE Calling.