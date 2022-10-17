comscore Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers
News

Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Mobiles

The Redmi A1 Plus costs Rs 7,499 for base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB space and Rs 8,499 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi India launched the Redmi A1 Plus smartphone in India last week.
  • The Redmi A1 Plus smartphone will go on sale in India starting 12PM today.
  • The Redmi A1 Plus smartphone starts at Rs 7,499 in India.
Redmi-A1-Plus

Redmi India launched a new budget smartphone dubbed as the Redmi A1 Plus in India last week. The newly launched A-series smartphone sports a leather-texture design, and it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery and an 8MP dual AI rear camera setup among other things. Now, less than a week after its launch, the Redmi A1 Plus will be up for sale in the country. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Redmi A1 Plus smartphone in India starting 12PM via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home and other retail outlets in the country. Also Read - Redmi A1 Plus with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India

Redmi A1 Plus price and offers

Coming to the pricing, the Redmi A1 Plus will be available in India in two variants. The base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space costs Rs 7,499 in India, while the top variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space will be available for Rs 8,499. Both these variants will be available in Light Green, Light Blue and Classic Black colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

As a part of the launch offer, Redmi India is offering a discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of the Redmi A1 Plus smartphone. Post this discount, the 2GB variant of the phone will be available in India for Rs 6,999, while the 3GB variant will be available for Rs 7,999. Also Read - Xiaomi to shut down Gallery Sync of Xiaomi Cloud, Instead allow users to migrate to Google Photos

Flipkart, on the other hand, is giving an instant cashback of Rs 100 on transactions made via Paytm Wallet. In addition to this, the e-retail platform is offering the Google Nest mini at a discounted price of Rs 1,499, the second-gen Google Nest at a price of Rs 3,999 and Google Audio for Rs 3,499 among other things.

Redmi A1 Plus specifications and features

Talking about specifications, the Redmi A1 Plus smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The smartphone is powered by theMediaTek HelioA22 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up 32GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12 mobile operating system.

In terms of photography, the Redmi A1 Plus smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies the phone has a 5MP front-facing camera. Coming to the battery, the Redmi A1 Plus is backed by a 5,000mAh with support for 10W charging technology. Additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4G, GPS and a 3.5mm jack.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 9:05 AM IST
