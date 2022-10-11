Redmi has announced that it will launch its entry-level smartphone called Redmi A1 Plus in India on October 14. The company has also launched a handful of specifications and design details for the upcoming smartphone. The launch event will be live-streamed online on the company’s YouTube page and other social media channels. Also Read - Redmi K60 series tipped to come with a Dynamic Island-like feature

Redmi A1 Plus expected specifications

As per the microsite on the official Xiaomi website, Redmi A1 Plus will be available in three colour variants: Blue, Green and Black. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to come with a dual rear camera setup and a water drop notch display. It is expected to feature a 6.52-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and comes with support for a 60 Hz refresh rate. It will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

The company further confirms that Redmi A1 Plus will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will run on Android 12. The smartphone might come with support for 10W charging support. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek HelioA22 chipset and offer 3GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Redmi A1 Plus expected pricing

Since Redmi A1 Plus is likely to be an entry-level smartphone, it is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. As per a report by MySmartPrice, it might launch somewhere between Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,499.

For the unversed, Redmi A1 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499.