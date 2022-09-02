comscore Redmi A1 India launch scheduled for September 6: Check specs and price
Redmi has confirmed that it will launch a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Redmi A1 will be the brand's next Made in India phone with MediaTek chipset and dual cameras.

Redmi A1 featured

Redmi has officially confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone series called “Redmi A” in India. The first smartphone in the series dubbed Redmi A1 is confirmed to launch this month itself. The brand has revealed the release date and also confirmed the phone’s design. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, offers

Redmi A1 to launch on September 6 in India

Redmi will launch the Redmi A1 on September 6 at 12 PM in India. The device appears to launch alongside the Redmi 11 Prime series. Also Read - Redmi A1 India launch confirmed via a cryptic tweet

The smartphone will come in the entry-level segment and compete with the likes of budget phones from Tecno, Infinix, Realme, and Samsung.

Although the pricing hasn’t been revealed, it is expected to launch for around Rs 10,000 in India.

Coming to the phone’s design, the device appears to have a basic design with a water-drop notch at the front. Moving to the back, it has a dual camera setup placed vertically. There’s also an LED flash module beside the camera lenses.

On the right side, the phone has a power button and a volume rocker. On the left spine, it boasts a SIM ejector tool. There’s a single speaker at the top. Apart from the design, the colors of the device have been revealed. The smartphone will come in Black, Green, and Blue shades.

Other than this, the Redmi A1 also appeared on multiple certifications recently. The device will come with a quad-core processor, likely the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It will have 3GB of RAM and is expected to have 32GB or 64GB of storage.

In terms of battery, the phone will be housed with a chunky 5,000mAh cell. No details about the phone’s display and camera have been revealed, but if a guess is to be made, it will likely have an HD+ panel and basic cameras.

Since the release is just a few days ahead, we won’t have to wait for too long.

In related news, a recent leak revealed that a Poco phone has a similar model number as the Redmi A1. Rumors have it that the Redmi A1 could also launch as a Poco device in India. This device could be the upcoming Poco C50. The company is yet to confirm the same, so let’s not jump to a conclusion.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 8:27 PM IST
