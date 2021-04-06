Redmi has been in the news for the past couple of days for looking to venture into the gaming smartphone segment this year and it is expected that the Chinese smartphone brand will be launching its first-ever gaming phone. Many reports suggest that the company will make the announcement this month itself. Also Read - Poco could sell Dimensity 1200-powered Redmi gaming phone as its own in India

As per a Chinese blogger who goes by the pseudonym “Super Leo_” on Weibo, the Redmi gaming phone will offer support for 65W fast charging. This will be the first Redmi phone to come with this powerful fast charging technology and will also make it the fastest charging Redmi device.

Redmi gaming phone expected specifications

The post also included other details about the upcoming device. It is expected that the gaming smartphone will come with a display sourced from Samsung and will be an AMOLED one at that. It is also expected to come with a punch hole and a 5,000mAh battery inside. The blogger also added that the Redmi device might come with starting price tag of ¥2000 (Rs 22,300 approx). There is still a lot of ambiguity around the official specifications of the Redmi gaming phone but we will keep you updated about the device as we get closer to the launch date.

For users outside of China, it is rumoured that the phone will be launched under the POCO branding much like how the Redmi K40 is sold as the POCO F3 outside of China.

Currently, the gaming smartphone market has players in the north of the Rs 35,000 category like the Black Shark 3 and the recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 3. The upcoming Redmi gaming phone could be priced well below that and could be a disruptor in this segment.