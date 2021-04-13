Redmi gaming phone launch date revealed, likely to get affordable pricing

Redmi gaming phone that recently made its appearance on the internet will mark its official debut this month. The confirmation comes via a Weibo post where the company has announced that it will launch its first gaming phone by the end of April. Also Read - Upcoming Redmi gaming phone to come with 65W fast charge support: Report

Redmi didn’t provide the exact launch date for the device, however, it did reveal its partnership with the popular FPS Call of Duty Mobile for the phone launch. While details about the upcoming Redmi phone are expected to emerge in the coming weeks, tipster Digital Chat Station last month revealed that the new Redmi gaming phone will equip a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Reports have suggested that the phone could feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. As for the optics, the Redmi gaming smartphone is tipped to ship with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor and it will be accompanied by three other camera sensors. The smartphone will embed a punch-hole for the front camera, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, as per reports. The device is also expected to come with shoulder triggers and liquid cooling technology. As per reports, the company would focus on e-sports with the device as well, meaning the phone might come with well-optimised software for enhanced performance.

While pricing details of the new gaming phone aren’t known yet, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing cited that the company will put a ‘generous price’ which will benefit the masses. Weibing further mentioned that the phone will provide ‘hardcore gaming experience’ to users and that it will be the ‘thinnest hardcore gaming flagship’ in the segment.

As we await for the official unwrapping of the Redmi gaming phone, its parent company Xiaomi has a few key phone launches slated for this month in India. The Chinese brand is prepping for its big smartphone launch event on April 23 where it will announce the flagship Mi Ultra phone. The company has also dropped a teaser about a new X-series launch on the same date. Reports speculate that the company might bring the rebadged version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro to the country.