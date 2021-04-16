Redmi gaming smartphone is expected to launch this month and the company has already confirmed its partnership with the popular FPS Call of Duty Mobile for the device. Also Read - Redmi gaming phone launch date revealed, likely to get affordable pricing

Ahead of the official debut, a Redmi smartphone with model number M2104K10C has been spotted on 3C certification site, speculated to be Redmi’s upcoming gaming smartphone. Also Read - Upcoming Redmi gaming phone to come with 65W fast charge support: Report

The listing reveals a key feature, which is support for a maximum 67W charging. Of course, this is now the fastest on a Xiaomi phone as Mi 10 Ultra supports up to 120W charging but given the company has hinted at a ‘generous price’ for the phone, it is unfair ro expect flagship specifications.

Redmi gaming smartphone: Price (Expected)

When it comes to pricing, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing cited that the company will put a ‘generous price’ which will benefit the masses. The smartphone is expected to launch by the end of this month, though there is no official confirmation as of now.

The Redmi gaming smartphone will provide ‘hardcore gaming experience’ to users and that it will be the ‘thinnest hardcore gaming flagship’ in the segment, according to Weibing.

Redmi gaming smartphone: Specifications (Expected)

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi gaming phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The focus with the smartphone could be e-sports, suggesting it will come equipped with optimised software for enhanced performance.

Further, the Redmi gaming smartphone will reportedly feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

In terms of optics, the Redmi gaming smartphone could sport a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor at the back along with three other camera sensors, details of which are unclear at this point.

More details include a punch-hole for the front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 65W fast charging support. It is also said to feature shoulder triggers and liquid cooling technology.