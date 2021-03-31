comscore Redmi gaming smartphone to get physical shoulder keys, AMOLED display
Redmi gaming smartphone leak hints at physical shoulder keys, AMOLED display

Mobiles

The latest leak on the upcoming Redmi Gaming smartphone reveals some details on the specifications. Here’s our report.

Redmi k40 pro plus

Representative Image: Redmi K40 Pro Plus

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is a dream gaming phone for most mobile gamers but there’s no denying that it is expensive. Hence, it seems that Xiaomi has taken it upon itself to provide for a more affordable gaming smartphone across markets. It will come under the Redmi brand and so far has been known as the Redmi gaming smartphone. Now, some new leaks reveal a lot about it, including a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and more. Also Read - MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones: Check the full list

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip is said to sit within the Redmi gaming smartphone, as hinted by popular tipster Digital Chat Station. The Dimensity 1200 is among the most capable 5G chips from MediaTek and theoretically offers flagship levels of performance, which should be enough to handle most mobile games. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale on Amazon and Mi.com, available at lower price of Rs 17,499

Redmi gaming smartphone specs leak

The leak also reveals Xiaomi’s intentions to use a Samsung-made AMOLED display that features a punch-hole cutout for the camera. This is said to be similar to the display we have seen on the Redmi K40 and Xiaomi Mi 11. A 5000mAh battery will power everything onboard and Redmi might introduce faster-charging solutions on this one to aid quick charging. Also Read - Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price cut in India: Check new prices

Redmi K40

Image: Redmi K40

In fact, the leak says that this Redmi gaming smartphone might feature a 65W fast charging solution that can fill up the entire battery in 30 minutes. These figures are on par with Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus’ 65W charging solutions. Redmi has so far stuck to the older 33W wired charging solution for its Redmi K40 series as well as the Redmi Note 10 series.

Additionally, the Redmi gaming smartphone is said to feature dedicated shoulder triggers similar to the ROG Phone series. Unlike the ultrasonic triggers on the ROG Phone, the Redmi gaming smartphone will have physical keys.

The leak also hints at tentative pricing for the Redmi gaming smartphone. Going by Xiaomi’s affordable prices, this Redmi gaming smartphone could start from $300 (approximately Rs 22,000). This should put it in the same category as the recently launch Poco X3 Pro, which runs on the Snapdragon 860 chip.

It remains to be seen how Redmi prices its gaming smartphone in today’s highly completive market. The Dimensity 1200 chipset is also said to debut in the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, which is expected to launch sometime in mid-2021.

  Published Date: March 31, 2021 2:00 PM IST

