Redmi gaming smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC could launch this month

Redmi is all set to take on the likes of Realme with its upcoming smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to be working on a gaming smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC chipset. The Redmi phone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. A new leak now reveals more details about the upcoming Redmi gaming smartphone, more specifically its launch timeline. Let's take a look.

Redmi gaming phone coming soon

A lot has already been revealed about the Redmi gaming phone in the past. As per a previous leak, the Redmi gaming smartphone powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset will come with model number M2104K10C. It also reveals that the smartphone will go official later this month. The launch date hasn't been revealed yet.

The smartphone has already cleared China's TENAA and 3C certification platforms. As per the certification listings, the smartphone is codenamed Ares and comes with quad-camera system with a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel main lens. No further details have been revealed about the Redmi phone so far.

Other rumours suggest that the upcoming Redmi gaming phone will come packed with a 90Hz LCD screen, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

The Redmi gaming smartphone was recently spotted in the country’s IMEI database. As per the listing, the smartphone could launch under the Poco branding.

Redmi vs Realme

With the upcoming smartphone, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will aim to take on the likes of the recently launched Realme GT Neo. The Realme smartphone is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The Realme GT Neo is expected to arrive in India soon, possibly at the similar price tag. In China, the Realme phone has been launched at a price starting at 1,799 Yuan.