Redmi K20 Pro, Poco X3 Pro start getting MIUI 12.5 with Android 11

The Redmi K20 Pro was Xiaomi's first premium offering under the Redmi sub-brand in 2019 and it was an impressive phone by all means. Last year, it was among the first few phones to get the Android 10 update along with the latest MIUI 12 skin update. Ever since then, Xiaomi has released half a dozen flagship-grade phones but it hasn't forgotten the Redmi K20 Pro in 2021 – it starts getting the MIUI 12.5 update with Android 11.

Of course, the rollout timeline is no more on Xiaomi's priority but it is good to see Xiaomi updating its old phone. At the moment, only the Redmi K20 Pro in China has started getting the MIUI 12.5 update along with Android 11. However, Indian users can expect to see the same rollout in the next few months. The Poco X3 Pro also joins this update train.

MIUI 12.5 with Android 11 for Redmi K20 Pro, Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro launched a couple of months ago as Poco's most powerful smartphone (until the Poco F3 GT comes along). The phone originally launched with Android 11 but with the old MIUI 12 skin. The latest update bumps the software version to MIUI 12.5, which brings the ability to remove certain system apps as well as improve overall performance. The update is currently live in Europe and could be available to Indian users soon.

The Poco X3 Pro starts at Rs 18,999 for the base version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end version with Rs 20,999 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is the only phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment to come with a Snapdragon 800 series chip. The Snapdragon 860 on duty here does not support 5G connectivity but it offers similar performance levels as the Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Hence, mobile gamers on a strict budget get this as a very powerful option in comparison to phones running on midrange chips. The Poco X3 Pro also offers a 120Hz IPS LCD display, a capable 64-megapixel quad-camera system, a 5160mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. You can catch our full review of the Poco X3 Pro here.

The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, does not sell in India anymore. However, it is still popular amongst the enthusiast crowd. The K20 Pro had great features such as a pop-up camera, fullscreen uninterrupted AMOLED display, a versatile triple camera system and a fast Snapdragon 855 chip.