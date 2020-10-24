Redmi K30S could be a Xiaomi Mi 10T with a new name

Whether you are a Mi Fan or just a tech enthusiast, Xiaomi’s latest bunch of Mi 10T series phones are appealing. Xiaomi is offering segment-leading specifications and features at bargain prices with the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. As we wait to get our hands on these Mi 10T series phones, Xiaomi is preparing to launch the regular Mi 10T in China. Well, if you take the leaks seriously, Xiaomi may erase the Mi logo at the back and etch Redmi logos instead. Yes, Redmi K30S is what Xiaomi is going to call it. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition with GPS and SpO2 launched in China

Based on a couple of leaked posters and images, the Redmi K30S in China is essentially the regular Xiaomi Mi 10T. Playfuldriod.com's recent report suggests that the Redmi K30S will be another rebranding job Xiaomi is doing this year. The Mi 10T is the second model in the Mi 10T series, getting almost all the bells and whistles of the Mi 10T Pro. Instead of the 108-megapixel camera, the Mi 10T relies on a 64-megapixel Sony camera.

Redmi K30S is renamed Mi 10T

The Redmi K series and Mi flagship series phones often interchange the branding based on markets. Last year, we saw the Redmi K20 series selling as the Mi 9T series in Europe. The Redmi K30 Pro this year sold as the Poco F2 Pro in Europe. Hence, the Redmi K30S joins the same list of renamed Xiaomi phones you can buy this year.

That does now mean it is bad. The Mi 10T is a solid phone by all means, at least on paper. Whether you are buying it with a Mi or Redmi logo, you are getting the 144Hz display with the 7-stage variable refresh rate. Xiaomi says this should help in battery saving and ensure a jitter-free experience. The panel is using a colour-accurate IPS LCD with a punch-hole cutout on the top.

The Mi 10T gets the Snapdragon 865 chip with support for 5G networks, where applicable. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and comes with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. The battery is upgraded to a 5000mAh unit and it makes use of a 33W fast-charging system. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging on the Mi 10T. There’s a quad-camera setup at the back, comprising of a 64-megapixel main camera.

Based on Xiaomi’s launches this year, it seems the Redmi K20 series in India is not getting a successor this year. Xiaomi is reserving the flagships for its Mi series phones only.