Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is one of the most interesting additions in the world of gaming smartphones. It is highly affordable yet feature-rich combo gains attention among mobile gaming enthusiasts. No wonder, the phone sold out in minutes at its first sale event in China. While the phone is yet to launch in other markets, those planning to import it from China should reconsider as it can’t run Google apps. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in May 2021: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, etc

Android phones sold in China don’t come pre-installed with Google services, or GMS (Google Mobile Services), owing to its ban in the country. However, most users can install the Google apps suite by sideloading it via APK installs from third-party websites. With the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, that is no longer the case as Xiaomi hasn’t included the GMS Framework to allow for Google apps to function. Also Read - Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip and more

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition doesn’t support Google apps

The lack of support for Google apps has been confirmed by a GizmoChina report, who are unable to sideload GMS. Xiaomi had earlier announced that it won’t include the GM framework for Xiaomi devices shipping with the Chinese ROM. This was done to free up storage space from the OS files, said Xiaomi at the time. Also Read - Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3, Poco M2, etc

The company stopped shipping GMS Framework with the MIUI 12.5 update and the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition ships with this version of MIUI. Hence, those planning to import the phone from China won’t have any luck installing Google Mobile Services, unless Xiaomi decides to include it based on popular demand.

In fact, all older Xiaomi phones in China getting the MIUI 12.5 update will cease to support the GMS framework, thereby removing support for Google services.

However, if you are reading this is India, you probably won’t need to worry. Rumours suggest that the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is coming to India, albeit under a different guise – Poco F3 GT. The phone is expected to wear the Poco logo and help the company bring the logical successor to the Poco F1.

Some of the key highlights on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery with 67W charging, and gaming shoulder buttons. The phone starts at approximately Rs 23,000 in the Chinese market for the base version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.