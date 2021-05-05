Redmi K40 Gaming phone prepares for global launch, in India it could be Poco F3 GT

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is already available in China. To recall, the gaming smartphone was launched in the home market few weeks ago with lots of top-end features such as Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120hz screen refresh rate and much more. It now appears that the Redmi gaming smartphone is going global very soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S India launch set for May 13: Time, how to stream and more

The Redmi K40 Game edition has appeared on Google Play Console now, first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing shows that the Redmi smartphone with 8GB of RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, similar to the Chinese variant. It also reveals the phone with Android 11 OS, which again is same as the China model. Also Read - Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all yet

While it is being said that the Redmi K40 gaming phone is coming to the global market soon, the launch date is yet to be revealed. Possibility is that, as the Redmi phone is available in China, the global launch may not take much time. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in May 2021: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, etc

Redmi K40 Gaming as Poco F3 GT in India

In India, the situation is likely going to be slightly different. The Redmi K40 Gaming edition is said to be rebranded as the Poco F3 GT for the Indian market. Now, we say that on the basis of rumours and leaks circulating on the internet since the past few weeks.

What does the Redmi phone offer to consumers? Well, as far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi K40 Gaming comes packed with a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display that offers HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear cameras including a primary 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide unit, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor that sits inside the punch-hole cutout.