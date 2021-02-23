Redmi K40 new details leak: Chipset details, Damascus knife edition, etc

The Redmi K40 is just a few days away from an official unveiling and there’s already a plethora of related info floating on the Internet. On February 25, Xiaomi will release two Redmi K40 models, both offering high-end performance. Redmi itself has been sharing glimpses of the K40 series on Weibo and there are hints of a special edition as well. Now, we have a peek at the Redmi K40 special edition, some info on its battery, and more benchmark revelations. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show unique camera module

Xiaomi has dropped two official teasers, confirming the design as well as battery capacity. The Redmi K40 is certainly getting a special edition variant, with a unique gradient imitating the Damascus knife pattern. This "Damascus Knife" edition will come in a black variant, although other versions are expected to wear Redmi's usually colourful palette.

Redmi K40 specifications emerge

Apart from the special edition teaser, Redmi has also shared the battery capacity on one of the Redmi K40 series phones. The teaser seems to highlight a 4520mAh battery capacity for the Redmi K40 Pro. Since the K40 Pro is expected to rely on the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the 4520mAh battery unit could be just enough to make the phone last a day. Rumours have suggested a 33W wired charging system on both the K40 models.

On the other hand, there’s a leaked Geekbench listing that sheds more light on the chipset of choice for the vanilla K40. With a single-core score of 1016 and a multi-core score of 3332, the chip of choice seems to be the Snapdragon 870. The reason we speculate the Snapdragon 870 is due to the recorded clock speed of 3.19GHz, which matches the clock speed of the Snapdragon 870’s performance core.

The listing also reveals the presence of 8GB RAM as standard, as well as Android 11, being the default choice for the operating system. Sadly, there’s no revelation about the Redmi K40 Pro yet.

One of the previous teasers from Xiaomi confirms a 6.67-inch AMOLED display from Samsung doing duties on the Redmi K40 series. The display will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The teasers have also confirmed a Mi 11-inspired design for the rear, complete with a triple camera system.