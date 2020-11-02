Redmi K40 passes through certification, will bring 5G connectivity

Xiaomi seems to be working on a new smartphone. It was revealed after this unknown device reportedly got MIIT certification carrying the model number M2011K2C. The name of this Xiaomi’s smartphone is yet to be confirmed, but the model number is almost identical to that of the Redmi K30 5G (M1911U2E). Also Read - Redmi K40 दिसंबर में हो सकता है लॉन्च, Qualcomm का नया प्रोसेसर होगा इस्तेमाल

As the name implies, the Redmi K40 5G is suspected to be a 5G-ready smartphone. Unfortunately, at the moment, we don't know much about this device, the MIIT certification doesn't detail much apart from the support for 5G connectivity. But the presence of this certification shows that the Redmi K40 5G smartphone is one step closer to launch. Hopefully, other leaks will come soon to give us more information about this smartphone, including the launch schedule.

Last year, the Redmi K30 5G became one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Perhaps the Redmi K40 5G will also do the same by using the successor of the Snapdragon 765G for its processor. It will probably be called Snapdragon 775G SoC.

Redmi’s upcoming smartphones

Apart from the K40 5G smartphone, many Redmi smartphones are waiting to be launched. This includes the Redmi Note 10 Series smartphones, one of which will also be equipped with support for 5G connectivity. Redmi itself has recently added a new member to its Redmi K30 Series smartphone called Redmi K30S. It comes with high-end specifications but is sold at an affordable price tag.

Redmi K30S packs a punch-hole design to accommodate a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6.67-inch diagonal LCD panel that offers Full HD+ resolution along with HDR10+ support and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. There’s also a triple-camera on the back which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens.