comscore Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 as Mi 11X
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 to launch as Mi 11X
News

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 to launch as Mi 11X

Mobiles

The Redmi K40 Pro Plus from China is expected to launch in India as the Mi 11X Pro while the standard Redmi K40 could launch as the Mi 11X.

Xiaomi-Redmi-K40-Pro-Plus

Image: Redmi K40 Pro Plus

The Redmi K40 series is an important smartphone series for Xiaomi; one that could help Xiaomi get a stronghold of the flagship killer space. Of the three variants, it is the Redmi K40 Pro Plus that carries the best specifications of the lot – a Snapdragon 888, 108-megapixel main camera, a 4520mAh battery, and up to 12GB RAM. A recent leak now suggests that Xiaomi could launch this phone in India as the Mi 11X Pro. Also Read - Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

Based on a leak from tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi K40 Plus could most certainly come to India as Xiaomi’s newest flagship this year. Skrzypek dug into the MIUI Camera app codes and found evidences that support the same. The codenames suggest that the Redmi K40 Pro Plus with its 108-megapixel camera is slated to visit India. Also Read - Redmi K40 vs Redmi K30: Design, screen to camera; What has changed

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch as Mi 11X Pro in India

The codes also reveal that the standard Redmi K40 will launch globally as the Poco F3. In India, the Redmi K40 could launch as the Mi 11X. Sadly, the codes suggest that the Redmi K40 Pro would be limited to the Chinese market. Also Read - Redmi K40 series launch set for today: Launch time, livestream link, expected specs and price

Redmi K40

Image: Redmi K40

With no official confirmation from Xiaomi on any of this, it is wise to take this with a pinch of salt. That said, previous leaks have talked of Xiaomi repurposing the Redmi K40 series as the Mi 11X series for global markets. The entire Redmi K40 series boasts of high-performance bits that could interest performance seekers.

Throughout the range, you will find the Snapdragon 888, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4520mAh battery, and a 33W fast charging as standard. All three variants differ only in the camera section. The Redmi K40 sticks to a 48-megapixel main camera while the Redmi K40 Pro gets an upgraded 64-megapixel camera. The Redmi K40 Pro Plus gets the 108-megapixel camera treatment.

Skipping the Redmi K40 Pro for India makes sense, given that a 64-megapixel camera sensor on Xiaomi’s flagship won’t make sense. The recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starting at Rs 18,999 gets the 108-megapixel camera and so does the Rs 20,999 Mi 10i. With the Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi can essentially replace the ageing Mi 10T Pro as an alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 9.

The Mi 11X, on the other hand could help Xiaomi take on the likes of Realme X7 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, and the Realme X3.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2021 8:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch
Wearables
Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch
Nokia X10, X20 specifications leak: 5G chipset, up to 6GB RAM hinted

Mobiles

Nokia X10, X20 specifications leak: 5G chipset, up to 6GB RAM hinted

How to save your favourite places on Google Maps on Android, iOS

How To

How to save your favourite places on Google Maps on Android, iOS

Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in

News

Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

How To

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 as Mi 11X

Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Everything you need to know

Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections with new initiatives

Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

Vivo X60 series India launch on March 25: Details on Zeiss camera, AMOLED panel, chipset, and more

OnePlus 8 series could be clever choice after OnePlus 9 series launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 as Mi 11X

Mobiles

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 as Mi 11X
Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

Mobiles

Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021
Redmi K40 vs Redmi K30: Here's what has changed in a year

Mobiles

Redmi K40 vs Redmi K30: Here's what has changed in a year
Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more
Xiaomi set to launch the Redmi K40 series today: Here's what we know so far

News

Xiaomi set to launch the Redmi K40 series today: Here's what we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G100 की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, 5000mAh के साथ मिल सकते हैं 6 कैमरे

Poco X3 Pro की कीमत हुई लीक, दमदार फीचर्स के साथ मिल सकता है 8GB RAM

Google Pixel 5a भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए 5G सपोर्ट मिलेगा या नहीं

Moto G10 Power की Flipkart पर सेल, 6000mAh की बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा वाले फोन पर मिल रहा Discount

Redmi Note 10 की पहली Sale, मिलता है 48MP कैमरा, 6GB RAM और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 as Mi 11X
Mobiles
Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 as Mi 11X
Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in

News

Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in
India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

How To

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone
Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Everything you need to know
Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections with new initiatives

News

Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections with new initiatives

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers