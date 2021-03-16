Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch in India as Mi 11X Pro, K40 as Mi 11X

The Redmi K40 series is an important smartphone series for Xiaomi; one that could help Xiaomi get a stronghold of the flagship killer space. Of the three variants, it is the Redmi K40 Pro Plus that carries the best specifications of the lot – a Snapdragon 888, 108-megapixel main camera, a 4520mAh battery, and up to 12GB RAM. A recent leak now suggests that Xiaomi could launch this phone in India as the Mi 11X Pro. Also Read - Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

Based on a leak from tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi K40 Plus could most certainly come to India as Xiaomi's newest flagship this year. Skrzypek dug into the MIUI Camera app codes and found evidences that support the same. The codenames suggest that the Redmi K40 Pro Plus with its 108-megapixel camera is slated to visit India.

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch as Mi 11X Pro in India

The codes also reveal that the standard Redmi K40 will launch globally as the Poco F3. In India, the Redmi K40 could launch as the Mi 11X. Sadly, the codes suggest that the Redmi K40 Pro would be limited to the Chinese market.

With no official confirmation from Xiaomi on any of this, it is wise to take this with a pinch of salt. That said, previous leaks have talked of Xiaomi repurposing the Redmi K40 series as the Mi 11X series for global markets. The entire Redmi K40 series boasts of high-performance bits that could interest performance seekers.

Throughout the range, you will find the Snapdragon 888, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4520mAh battery, and a 33W fast charging as standard. All three variants differ only in the camera section. The Redmi K40 sticks to a 48-megapixel main camera while the Redmi K40 Pro gets an upgraded 64-megapixel camera. The Redmi K40 Pro Plus gets the 108-megapixel camera treatment.

Skipping the Redmi K40 Pro for India makes sense, given that a 64-megapixel camera sensor on Xiaomi’s flagship won’t make sense. The recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starting at Rs 18,999 gets the 108-megapixel camera and so does the Rs 20,999 Mi 10i. With the Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi can essentially replace the ageing Mi 10T Pro as an alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 9.

The Mi 11X, on the other hand could help Xiaomi take on the likes of Realme X7 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, and the Realme X3.