Redmi K40 series leak hints flagship Snapdragon 888, 108MP camera

Xiaomi is taking its own sweet time with the Redmi K40 series this year and based on the rumors so far, it already seems the phones will be a massive upgrade from the K30 series. A recent tip from the Chinese social media suggests Redmi is going back to the flagship roots for the K series this year and will have two models using flagship Qualcomm chips! This is a change after last year's rather midrange-oriented K30 series.

Digital Chat Station, who has a reliable track record on Xiaomi leaks, has revealed a bunch of features and specifications for the Redmi K40 series. Similar to last year, there will be multiple models in the lineup.

Unlike last year, however, Redmi seems to bring the K series back to its flagship-killer status. Two of the models could use the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 chip, while one may get to use the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 775 chip.

Redmi K40 series going higher-up the specs ladder

The most expensive models will be called the Redmi K40 Pro, as expected, and based on previous leaks, it is known to feature the Snapdragon 888 chip. This is the same chip Xiaomi uses in the Mi 11 flagship.

The Snapdragon 888 is currently the most powerful chip Android OEMs can use for their flagships this year. Given that Redmi usually aims for more accessible prices, we could possibly see this K40 Pro becoming the most affordable phone using this chip.

Along with the Snapdragon 888, the tipster adds that Redmi could borrow the 108-megapixel camera sensor for the main camera from the Mi lineup. There’s no clarity on whether Redmi will use the older Samsung HM2 sensor from the Mi 10i or the new sensor that Samsung just introduced in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the choice of sensor is still unknown, it will be a first for a Redmi phone. Does that get you excited, Redmi fans? (Is there a thing called Redmi fans?)

Surely, the Snapdragon 888 could drive prices up and in order to keep hold of its midrange roots, Redmi could make the vanilla Redmi K40 flagship-grade too. Speculations have pointed out at the possibility of Redmi using the Snapdragon 870 chip for the standard K40 in a bid to offer high-end performance while keeping the prices low.

Those looking for a more affordable option may also keep an eye on the Redmi K40S, which is the logical successor to the Redmi K30 5G. Rumors suggest we may find a Snapdragon 775 chip under the hood this year, complete with 5G connectivity and fairly fast performance. One of the earlier leaks also suggested a 120Hz LCD display likely to lifted off from the Mi 10 and Poco X3.

Xiaomi is yet to announce anything officially on this front, which is why you should take this with a pinch of salt.