Xiaomi’s sub-brand is gearing up to announce new products with Mediatek’s next-generation Dimensity series chipset, expected to be Redmi K40 Ultra. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed in a post (via Android Authority) on Chinese social networking site Weibo that the K30 Extreme Edition has reached “the end of the product in 2021” and the new Dimensity flagship is coming soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could launch with Mi 11 flagship in global markets

Notably, Mediatek is holding an event on January 20 to unveil its next-generation flagship Dimensity processor. A previous leak from ‘Digital Chat Station’ on Weibo revealed that Mediatek will likely announce its first chipset manufactured using a 6nm process. The new chipset is expected to power the flagship Redmi K40 Ultra smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite spotted on BIS site hinting at India launch soon: See details

Redmi K40 Ultra will be the successor to the Redmi K30 Ultra that was launched last year. Notably, Redmi K30 Ultra packs Mediatek’s Dimensity 1000+ flagship processor. Unfortunately, Redmi K30 Ultra was not announced in markets outside of China, as confirmed by the company. Also Read - Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888 to launch next month: Report

Redmi K30 Ultra essentially packs similar specifications as Redmi K30 Pro except for the processor. While Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the Redmi K30 Ultra features Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chip. Redmi K30 Ultra is also cheaper as it was launched starting at 1999 yuan compared to a starting price of 2999 yuan for the Redmi K30 Pro.

Redmi K30 Pro was unveiled in China last year, while Redmi K30 made its debut in 2019. Weibing has already confirmed in a separate Weibo post that Redmi K40 series could launch as early as next month. He also revealed some key specifications as well as the starting price of the Redmi K40 lineup.

For instance, a Snapdragon 888 processor has been confirmed, which we could see on the Pro variant. Meanwhile, the Redmi K40 could be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series processor. The starting price of the Redmi K40 series will be 2999 yuan, which is around Rs 34,000 on conversion. Apart from this, there is little information on the Redmi K40 series and we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.