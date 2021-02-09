comscore Redmi K40 with dual stereo speakers launching on February 25| BGRIndia
Redmi K40 is expected to feature flat 120Hz refresh rate display, dual stereo speakers, Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and include 5G support.

redmi-k40

The company is expected to launch the Redmi K40 Pro along with the Redmi K40 at the launch later this month. (Image: Gizmochina)

Redmi K40 will mark its official debut in China on February 25. The launch date confirmation for the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi smartphone was revealed on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with 100MP camera, new tablet launching this year, confirms CEO

Although the teaser image revealed the launch date, Redmi hasn’t shared any other detail about the smartphone. However, several leaked reports in the past have given a fair glimpse of what to expect from the new Redmi K40 smartphone.  Also Read - Redmi K40 with the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera could launch later this month

Redmi K40 expected features Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

Redmi K40 launch event invite

Talking about the Redmi K40, the successor to the Redmi K30 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole 120Hz refresh rate display. Redmi general manager Lu Weibing confirmed that the Redmi K40 will sport the smallest punch-hole cutout ever seen on a smartphone. Weibing also highlighted the flat display and dual stereo speakers on the phone.

As for the mobile platform, the phone could likely equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series processor or MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chip. Similar to the predecessor, the Redmi K40 will sport a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The smartphone will have a battery backup bigger than a 4000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and include 5G support. 

A Redmi K40 Pro version is also said to be in the works but it is expected to arrive later this year. The phone is expected to come with a higher refresh rate display and a bigger battery as compared to the base model.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi K40 Pro will likely feature similar architecture as Xiaomi’s Mi 11 smartphone. The phone is said to equip Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. It is speculated to support a 55W wired fast charging and sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. Reports further suggest that at least one of the K40 series models might have a 108MP primary camera.

Although the rumored specifications of the upcoming Redmi K40 series are on the loose, there are no details regarding their design aesthetics. However, Weibing did mention that the new K40 will have an ergonomic design. 

Redmi K40 expected price

As far as the price is concerned, Redmi K40 is expected to carry a price tag starting at CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 34,000). Reports indicate that the company might announce RedmiBook Pro 15 with Intel 11th generation processor.

  Published Date: February 9, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Best Sellers