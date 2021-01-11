comscore Redmi K40 series to launch next month | BGR India
Redmi K40 series with Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro could launch next month in China, the company has confirmed. Here are the details.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

Image of Redmi K30 5G

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K40 series this year. The company recently confirmed that the new lineup could launch as early as next month. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed in a post (via Android Authority) on the Chinese social networking site Weibo that the Redmi K40 series will launch in February 2021. He also revealed more details like the starting price, specifications, etc. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T with Dimensity 800U SoC launched, Redmi 9T tags along

The Redmi K40 series is expected to include the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones. Weibing revealed that the starting price of the Redmi K40 series will be 2999 yuan, which is around Rs 34,000 on conversion. The pricing seems closer to Redmi K30 Pro’s which was unveiled in China last year. The Redmi K30 was launched in 2019. Also Read - Mi 10i goes on sale: 5 reasons to get the Xiaomi phone

Further, the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor has been confirmed as well, which we could see on the Pro variant. Meanwhile, the Redmi K40 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 700-series processor. The smartphone will be backed by a battery greater than 4,000mAh, suggested the Weibo post. The Redmi K30 ships with a 4,5000mAh battery, while the Pro variant gets a 4,7000mAh battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro to launch soon in India, seen on BIS certification site

Redmi K40 Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor could be an affordable 5G flagship smartphone. Though the company has not confirmed its specifications, the Redmi K40 Pro could borrow most of the high-performance bits from the Mi 11 including a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The smartphone is rumored to support a 55W wired fast charging system and a high-refresh-rate display. On the camera front, the Redmi K40 Pro is said to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor similar to the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+. It is possible that Xiaomi ditches the front pop-up camera in favor of a punch-hole camera, which is said to reduce the weight of the smartphone to improve water resistance.

At this point, it is unclear what the Redmi K40 series smartphones could look like and we will have to wait for an official launch to know more. Previous rumors suggest that Redmi K40 Pro could sport an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Redmi K40 could use a 144Hz refresh rate display.

  Published Date: January 11, 2021 10:04 PM IST

