Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Redmi K40 later this month. The company is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the device. Ahead of the launch, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has posted a slew of teasers on Weibo, revealing a number of features of the upcoming device like a flat hole-punch display and “great” battery life. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

The teasers reveal that the Redmi K40 will feature the “world’s smallest” hole-punch cutout on the front in a centred position. He also teased that with this hole-punch the company has been able to achieve an “ultimate screen-to-body-ratio”. Apart from this Weibing also revealed that the device will feature a flat display. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 launched with Snapdragon 888, priced around Rs 65,700

In a separate teaser, he claimed that the device will feature compelling battery performance along with an ergonomic design. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi shows-off new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

Weibing in a response to a comment on his Weibo post also revealed that the mid-range device will sport a dual stereo speaker outlay.

The company is expected to launch the Redmi K40 Pro along with the Redmi K40 at the launch later this month.

To recall, the last K-series smartphone the company launched in India was the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. After which the Redmi K30 was rebranded as the Poco X2 and launched in India. This is what could also happen with the upcoming Redmi K40 later this year for the Indian market.

Redmi K40: Expected specifications

Weibing in an earlier Weibo post last month teased that the Redmi K40 could launch in February. The post was paired with an image suggesting the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. However, a recent report suggests that the series could have three different processor variants, including the Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 870 and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

Apart from this, it has also been tipped that the Redmi K40 will come with 33W fast charging support along with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back.