Redmi K40G in the works: Will this be the Poco F3 Pro or Mi 11X Gaming?

Xiaomi is banking heavily on its Redmi K40 series this year. With four models already in the series, there seems to be no sense for a fifth, right? You cannot be more mistaken as Xiaomi is readying a Redmi K40G. Details are scarce but based on the leaks, this could essentially be a Snapdragon version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which also launched recently as the Poco F3 GT in India. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G first sale today: Price in India, sale offers, and more

There’s no reason mentioned for doing a Qualcomm-based version of the same phone. Xiaomi may have realized that it needs an affordable gaming phone for its Mi lineup globally and hence, chosen to put in the Snapdragon 870 inside the Redmi K40 Gaming, which currently relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Could we then see a Mi 11X Gaming edition in the future? Also Read - MIUI 13 to add 3GB of RAM to any Xiaomi phone with its memory expansion feature

Redmi K40G in the pipeline

While the prospects of that happening are unknown, all we know for now is that the Redmi K40G is based on the mainstream model, as Digital Chat Station mentions in the tip. Given that the standard Redmi K40, aka the Xiaomi Mi 11X, is also based on the Snapdragon 870, it only makes sense for the Gaming Edition to get this treatment. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale deals revealed: Discount on OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X, Samsung Galaxy M42

That means Xiaomi could offer the same high-end display experience along with dedicated gaming features like the shoulder buttons, faster charging, an aggressive design, and a bigger battery. We saw all of that recently with the Poco F3 GT, which is essentially a renamed version of the Redmi K40 Gaming.

In fact, the Poco F3 GT is currently among the most affordable smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 chip. If Xiaomi decides to bring the Snapdragon 870 version of the same, it could see prices go north of the Rs 30,000 mark, and surely more than the Mi 11X that we have in India.

With the Redmi K40G, Xiaomi will have five models in the K series, with all of them using high-end Snapdragon 800 series chips. The Redmi K40/Mi 11X uses the Snapdragon 870 chip and so does the Redmi K40 Pro. The Redmi K40 Pro+/ Mi 11X Pro uses the newer Snapdragon 888 chip whereas the Redmi K40 Gaming edition/Poco F3 GT uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip.