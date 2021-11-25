Earlier this year, Redmi launched the Redmi K40 series in China. A report by GizChina revealed that Xiaomi is planning to launch a rebranded version of Redmi K40S as Xiaomi 11T in India soon. For the unversed, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Redmi 10 will debut in India soon. Also Read - Redmi launches a 4G version of Note 11: Check specs, price, and variants

Going by the report, Redmi K40S is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It might come with a 50-megapixel or a 64-megapixel primary sensor. According to the report, the smartphone is expected to feature an LCD display instead of the 6.7-inch OLED display featured in the China variant.

Redmi Note 11T series expected specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G would get a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display would have a punch-hole cutout to accommodate a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It could get a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel portrait lens.

The Redmi Note 11 equips a MediaTek 810 SoC paired with following memory configuration- 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB internal storage. The handset runs on MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has Bluetooth v5.0 support and a USB-C port for charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Additionally, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director and Global Vice-President, Xiaomi hinted that Redmi Note 11T 5G will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek chipset.