Redmi appears to have a new device up its sleeve. The new Redmi phone likely to be called the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has made it to the Geekbench certification website. Also Read - These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones won't support MIUI 14

The certification reveals it to be powered by the top-end Qualcomm chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Let’s take a look at the certification. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Geekbench, Specifications

The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has model number 22081212C and it has shown impressive results. The device has 1339 points in the single-core department and 4389 points in the multi-core department. Also Read - Xiaomi sale is now live: Best deals on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11S and more

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC clocked at up to 3.19GHz. It has 10.91GB of RAM, which will be marketed as 12GB.

Other than this, there’s nothing else to learn about the smartphone. Previously, the smartphone’s specs were tipped. The device will come with an AMOLED panel with a Full-HD+ resolution display.

It is rumored to come with a 200MP camera system on the rear. However, some other leaks suggest a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary lens. The main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro or depth lens. On the front, it will have a 20MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. As per some leaks, the device might have 120W fast charging support. As for software, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with MIUI 13 on top of it.

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch date

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the release date of the smartphone, but given that the phone has passed the Geekbench certification website, we can expect an imminent launch. The release could be this month itself.

Initially, it will only be available in China but later it may debut in other regions with a different moniker.