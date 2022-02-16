comscore Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look
News

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition key features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a "Dual VC' heat dissipation system and 120W fast charging support.

redmi_k50

(Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just launched its Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition in China. Both the smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with a “Dual VC’ heat dissipation system and 120W fast charging technology. Other key features include OLED displays, quad JBL speakers, CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor, and an exclusive gaming antenna. Also Read - Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition has been launched in partnership with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. The special edition smartphone gets green accents, carbon fibre texture, and chequered flag pattern elements. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition: Price

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is priced at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,599 (approximately Rs 42,600) for the 12GB RAM/128GB storage, at Yuan 3,899 (approximately Rs 46,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device has been launched in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options. Also Read - Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition is priced at yuan 4,199 (approximately Rs 49,700) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition: Specifications

Apart from the design, both the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition are the same in terms of specifications. The phones sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The devices come with a Displaymate A+ rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. They are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs with IO Turbo, paired with dual VC cooling technology. Both the devices run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. The company claims that the device can fully charge from zero to 100 percent within 17 minutes.

Some other key features of the device include a JBL four-unit speaker, magnetic power pop-up shoulder key 2.0, and a CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor.

Coming to the cameras, the devices feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the devices feature a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor for capturing selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 9:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask
How To
How to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask
Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Best smartphones with 65W fast charging support to buy in India in February 2022

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones with 65W fast charging support to buy in India in February 2022

Best smartphones with 65W fast charging support to buy in India in February 2022

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones with 65W fast charging support to buy in India in February 2022

WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

Apps

WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally: Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy Avatar Outfit, rewardsrds

Gaming

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally: Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy Avatar Outfit, rewardsrds

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

WiFi 7 to have offer 2x speeds, half the latency: Qualcomm lists benefits

Battery Smart achieves 10 lakh battery swaps in India

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look
Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Features

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?
Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?
Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Features

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why
Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Mobiles

Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

हिंदी समाचार

Dating apps: Tinder को तगड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं ये दो डेटिंग ऐप्स

रेडमी लाई धांसू गेमिंग फोन, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

गूगल क्रोम में आई बड़ी दिक्कत, इस तरह करें फिक्स

Nothing Phone: ट्रांसपैरेंट ईयरबड्स के बाद नथिंग बना रहा स्मार्टफोन? Carl Pei ने दिया हिंट

फ्री फायर मैक्स के ये 5 हथियार करेंगे धड़ाधड़ फायरिंग, ज्यादातर प्लेयर्स करते हैं नजरअंदाज

Latest Videos

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look
Mobiles
Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look
WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

Apps

WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
WiFi 7 to have offer 2x speeds, half the latency: Qualcomm lists benefits

News

WiFi 7 to have offer 2x speeds, half the latency: Qualcomm lists benefits
Battery Smart achieves 10 lakh battery swaps in India

Electric Vehicle

Battery Smart achieves 10 lakh battery swaps in India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers