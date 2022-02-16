Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just launched its Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition in China. Both the smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with a “Dual VC’ heat dissipation system and 120W fast charging technology. Other key features include OLED displays, quad JBL speakers, CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor, and an exclusive gaming antenna. Also Read - Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition has been launched in partnership with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. The special edition smartphone gets green accents, carbon fibre texture, and chequered flag pattern elements. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition: Price

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is priced at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,599 (approximately Rs 42,600) for the 12GB RAM/128GB storage, at Yuan 3,899 (approximately Rs 46,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device has been launched in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options. Also Read - Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition is priced at yuan 4,199 (approximately Rs 49,700) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition: Specifications

Apart from the design, both the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition are the same in terms of specifications. The phones sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The devices come with a Displaymate A+ rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. They are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs with IO Turbo, paired with dual VC cooling technology. Both the devices run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. The company claims that the device can fully charge from zero to 100 percent within 17 minutes.

Some other key features of the device include a JBL four-unit speaker, magnetic power pop-up shoulder key 2.0, and a CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor.

Coming to the cameras, the devices feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the devices feature a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor for capturing selfies.