Redmi K50 Gaming Edition design teased, confirmed to launch on February 16
News

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition design teased, confirmed to launch on February 16

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition design teased, to have shoulder triggers, the phone is tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC onboard.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be unveiled on February 16. Xiaomi’s sub-brand has confirmed that it will introduce the new gaming phone next week at an event in China. Also Read - Smartphones expected to launch by December 2021: From Xiaomi, OnePlus to Redmi phones

The company shared a few posters as well on Weibo that revealed the design of the upcoming Redmi K-series smartphone. It assimilates to the previous iteration with shoulder triggers, a triple camera in a pill-shaped module, the island has “Freezing” and “Speediest” inscribed on the left and right sides.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently took to Weibo to tease the launch of the Redmi K50 Series’ “first flagship with peak performance.” Past reports suggest the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC onboard. As per the company, the phone will equip a powerful new ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine, which will rival haptics performance Apple’s premium iPhones.

The brand is expected to showcase three other models in the Redmi K50 series with the vanilla model likely carrying a Snapdragon 870 processor. Meanwhile, the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ will likely get MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipsets, respectively.

As for the price, the vanilla model is said to cost CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,500), while Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ price could be priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,700) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,800) respectively. As per the tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak), the gaming model could cost CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,200).

As mentioned, the Redmi K50 series official launch is set for February 16. While the debut is still a few days away, we expect Redmi to share more details around the devices to keep the buzz.

Published Date: February 9, 2022 4:36 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 4:36 PM IST

