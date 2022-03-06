Redmi K50 Pro+ likely to debut with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC this month

Redmi K50 Pro+ will be another phone on the list to have MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 mobile platform onboard. As per a GizChina report, Lu Weibing, the company’s executive in an interview mentioned the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphone equipping the MediaTek chipset to perform quite smoothly. Also Read - Best smartphones with fast charging support under Rs 20,000

While Lu didn't explicitly mention it to be the Pro+ model, the report indicates the premium Redmi K50 Pro+ could be the one to get this chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is considered to be one of the most powerful silicon with a single Cortex-X2 super core, 3 Cortex-A710 large cores, and 4 Cortex-A510 small cores. The chipset is fabricated on TSMC's 4nm process and paired with ARM Mali-G710 GPU.

Meanwhile, the Pro model is expected to get MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 SoC. As revealed, the chipset is 12 percent better in CPU multi-core performance, 4 percent better in GPU performance, and 35 percent better in energy efficiency. The vanilla variant, on the other hand, is said to switch for a Snapdragon 870 processor.

Redmi K50 series specifications (rumoured)

As per reports, the Redmi K50 will feature a 6.7-inch display. In terms of optics, the device is tipped to house a triple rear camera setup having a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera. The device could likely carry a 5,000mAh battery.

The models were also spotted on the 3C certification site last month. The listing revealed the regular variant to get up to 8GB of RAM. The Pro and Pro+ models were tipped to have at least 12GB of RAM, and 256/512GB native storage. The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro are said to have 67W fast charging support, while the Redmi K50 Pro+ is indicated to have higher charging speeds at 120W. While the new series was expected to debut in China last month, it didn’t turn up as per the rumour mill’s prediction. The latest reports now indicate the phones to be showcased this month. If reports are to be believed, the Redmi K50 Pro+ would be the second phone to have MediaTek’s premium silicon. Oppo had earlier introduced its new Find X5 Pro smartphone with this chipset in China. Although the global variant gets Qualcomm’s brand new processor- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.