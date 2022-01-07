comscore Redmi K50 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to debut in February
Redmi K50 series teaser confirms two major specifications ahead of February launch: Check details

Redmi K50 Pro will house a 4,700 mAh battery that comes with support for 120W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 17 minutes.

Redmi K50 series was expected to launch in February in China this year. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has confirmed two major details of the upcoming series. As per the official teaser on Weibo, the Redmi K50 Pro model will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The teaser has also confirmed that the Redmi K50 series will launch “next month”.

In terms of battery, Redmi K50 Pro will house a 4,700 mAh battery that comes with support for 120W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. For the unversed, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also comes with support for 120W fast charging.

The official teaser reveals that the Pro model will come with a dual vapour chamber that is apparently twice as powerful liquid-cooled heat dissipation with a large area. According to the company, Redmi K50 Pro will be the “coldest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone”.

Just like its predecessor, the Redmi K50 series is expected to include three models: Redmi K50, K50 Pro, and K50 Pro+. An additional Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is also expected to be a part of this series. Two handsets of the series is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC and Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the other two might come with Snapdragon 870 chipset and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The entire Reemi K50 series is expected to run on the newly announced MIUI 13 out of the box.

As per an earlier report by 91Mobiles, the upcoming Redmi K50 series will feature an E5 AMOLED display and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, chances are that the Redmi K50 will sport a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, K50 Pro might come with a 50-megapixel main camera and the Pro+ model might feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 2:18 PM IST

