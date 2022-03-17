Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ launching today: How to watch livestream, expected specs, price

Xiaomi’s brand Redmi launched the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone in China last month. The company is now preparing to launch the rest of the phones in the Redmi K50 series. The company will unveil the Redmi K50 today at an event. A few days before this launch, Redmi started teasing the upcoming smartphone’s features. The company has also shared information about the phone’s battery and charging speed. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

The Redmi K50 Pro+ will be a top-of-the-line offering from the company under the K50 series launching on March 17 in China. It is expected to launch in India under a different moniker. The company has confirmed that the phone will pack a 5000mAh battery ahead of the launch. The smartphone will come with support for 120W fast charging. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 2022 series laptops to launch on March 17: Know details

Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro+ likely to debut with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC this month

How to watch a live stream

The Redmi K50 series will launch today at 19:00 China Standard Time (11:00 UTC) or 16:30 IST. The tech giant will unveil all the Redmi K50 models via an online event. You can watch the live stream on Xiaomi’s website and all social media handles.

Specifications

Redmi has also confirmed that the Pro+ model will come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The device is also confirmed with a 2K Samsung AMOLED display. The pixel density of the display will be 526ppi. As per the report, the display found in these upcoming smartphones is by far the most expensive of the displays found in any device in the history of Redmi.

It is likely to sport a 6.67-inch panel with a hole-punch cutout at the top center of the display. The phone will also support a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will also have a triple camera setup at the back.

The teaser also reveals that the smartphones in this series will be equipped with dual stereo speakers, which will support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Double Gold certification. These devices will get dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IR blaster for connectivity. Let us know that this series will be the first series to support Bluetooth 5.3.

The company is expected to launch three devices – Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, MediaTek Dimensity 8100, and MediaTek Dimensity 9000, respectively. To be sure what the devices pack, we will have to wait for the official launch event in a few days.