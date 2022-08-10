comscore Redmi K50 Ultra aka K50 Extreme Edition is launching tomorrow
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K50 Ultra Aka K50 Extreme Edition To Launch Tomorrow Specifications Price
News

Redmi K50 Ultra aka K50 Extreme Edition to launch tomorrow: Specifications, price

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Ultra may rock a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is Qualcomm's highest-end processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

redmik50ultra

Redmi K50 Ultra launch is set for tomorrow, August 10. There have been several rumours around the phone before. Nearly all of them pointed out that this phone would be called as Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. Going by that previous name, you could expect the phone to bring some extra frills. Leaks have suggested there will be an upgrade in the camera and performance over the regular Redmi K50. Ahead of the launch, a fresh leak has revealed nearly all the phone specifications. Also Read - Redmi K50 Extreme Edition spotted on Geekbench

Redmi K50 Ultra specifications

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared key specifications of the Redmi K50 Ultra, including the display size, refresh rate, processor, and camera. He said the K50 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch display with a QuadHD resolution. It may use an OLED panel, according to him, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Redmi K50 Ultra may rock a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is Qualcomm’s highest-end processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the cameras, the Redmi K50 Ultra may come with a 108-megapixel main sensor, which is also available on the K50 Pro. It will be a part of the triple setup, which will also include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone might come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout. The Redmi K50 Ultra is likely to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is expected to come preloaded with Android 12.

Redmi K50 Ultra price

Yadav’s leak talks only about specifications. There is no information about the price of the Redmi K50 Ultra. But considering it will be an upgrade over the Redmi K50 Pro, it is likely to come with a higher price tag. The launch of the Redmi K50 Ultra is likely to take place in China and, for now, there is no word on when the company will launch it in India. Redmi recently launched the K50i smartphone in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 3:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Royal Enfield Electric motorcycle launch timeline revealed by MD Sid Lal: Check details
automobile
Royal Enfield Electric motorcycle launch timeline revealed by MD Sid Lal: Check details
WazirX to stop support for off-chain fund transfers with Binance

News

WazirX to stop support for off-chain fund transfers with Binance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing revealed ahead of launch: Details here

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing revealed ahead of launch: Details here

WazirX reacts to ED probe, denies affiliation with users under investigation

News

WazirX reacts to ED probe, denies affiliation with users under investigation

iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8 expected to launch next month: Check price, feature and more

Mobiles

iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8 expected to launch next month: Check price, feature and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi K50 Ultra aka K50 Extreme Edition is launching tomorrow

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Watch Video

Royal Enfield Electric motorcycle launch timeline revealed by MD Sid Lal: Check details

WazirX to stop support for off-chain fund transfers with Binance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing revealed ahead of launch: Details here

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details

News

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details
Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

News

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details
TikTok and BGMI coming Back To India all you need to know

News

TikTok and BGMI coming Back To India all you need to know

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999