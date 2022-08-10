Redmi K50 Ultra aka K50 Extreme Edition is launching tomorrow

Redmi K50 Ultra launch is set for tomorrow, August 10. There have been several rumours around the phone before. Nearly all of them pointed out that this phone would be called as Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. Going by that previous name, you could expect the phone to bring some extra frills. Leaks have suggested there will be an upgrade in the camera and performance over the regular Redmi K50. Ahead of the launch, a fresh leak has revealed nearly all the phone specifications. Also Read - Redmi K50 Extreme Edition spotted on Geekbench

Redmi K50 Ultra specifications

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared key specifications of the Redmi K50 Ultra, including the display size, refresh rate, processor, and camera. He said the K50 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch display with a QuadHD resolution. It may use an OLED panel, according to him, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Redmi K50 Ultra may rock a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is Qualcomm’s highest-end processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the cameras, the Redmi K50 Ultra may come with a 108-megapixel main sensor, which is also available on the K50 Pro. It will be a part of the triple setup, which will also include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone might come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout. The Redmi K50 Ultra is likely to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is expected to come preloaded with Android 12.

Redmi K50 Ultra price

Yadav’s leak talks only about specifications. There is no information about the price of the Redmi K50 Ultra. But considering it will be an upgrade over the Redmi K50 Pro, it is likely to come with a higher price tag. The launch of the Redmi K50 Ultra is likely to take place in China and, for now, there is no word on when the company will launch it in India. Redmi recently launched the K50i smartphone in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.