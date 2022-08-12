Redmi K50 Ultra, company's latest flagship, costs less than OnePlus 10T

Redmi K50 Ultra finally arrived as the company’s latest flagship smartphone. Previously speculated to be called Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, the new phone uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. While that brings the top-most performance, it also pits the new Redmi K50 Ultra against the OnePlus 10T or the OnePlus Ace Pro. Since both phones are likely to offer the same performance level, the cheaper one to buy is the Redmi K50 Ultra. Also Read - Redmi K50 Ultra aka K50 Extreme Edition to launch tomorrow: Specifications, price

In China, the Redmi K50 Ultra starts at CNY 2,999 whereas the OnePlus Ace Pro — the name for the OnePlus 10T in the Chinese market — has a starting price of CNY 3,499. I will talk about the total prices of the Redmi K50 Ultra in a bit. However, at a starting price of around Rs 35,000, the Redmi K50 Ultra could be among the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered phones.

Redmi K50 Ultra price

The Redmi K50 Ultra costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,400) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,000) for the variant with 256GB of storage. The 12GB RAM version of the Redmi K50 Ultra is priced at CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 42,500) with 256GB of storage, while the one with 512GB of memory costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,200).

The Champion Edition of the Redmi K50 Ultra has the highest RAM and storage capacity but brings a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 design. It costs CNY 4,199, which is roughly Rs 49,600. For the regular models, the Redmi K50 Ultra comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colours.

Redmi K50 Ultra specifications

For its specifications, the Redmi K50 Ultra brings a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a blue light mode. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You get MIUI 13, based on Android 12, on the new Redmi K50 Ultra. On the back of the phone is a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Redmi K50 Ultra’s stereo speakers are tuned by Dolby Atmos.