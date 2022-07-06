comscore Redmi K50i 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on July 20
Redmi K50i 5G confirmed to launch in India on July 20

It was back in 2019, when the company launched its Redmi K20 series in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Redmi K50i 5G.

Redmi is all set to bring back its much-popular Redmi K series in India. The company has announced that it will launch Redmi K50i 5G in India on July 20. As per the official teaser shared on Twitter, the handset will come in a blue colour option. Redmi K50i 5G will house a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Redmi teases a K series smartphone in India: All you need to know

For the unversed, it was back in 2019 that Redmi launched a Redmi K series smartphone i.e. Redmi K20 series in India. The series debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999. Redmi K50i is likely to be the rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro that was launched in China. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S receives a price cut of Rs 2,000, now sells at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Redmi K50i 5G expected specifications

If Redmi K50i 5G is indeed the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G, then it will come with almost the same specifications. Redmi K50i is likely to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone might offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Redmi K50i is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it might come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Redmi K50i might run on Android 13-based MIUI 13. It might also come with an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. It is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.3, and VC liquid cooling. It is expected to come with support for Dolby Vision content.

Redmi K50i is expected to be equipped with a 5,080 mAh battery that will come with support for 67W fast charging. As for measurements, the handset is expected to measure 163.6×74.3×8.8mm and weigh 200 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 1:15 PM IST

