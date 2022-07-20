Redmi India is all set to launch its much-awaited Redmi K50i and Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS earbuds in India today. The launch event will be livestreamed and will kick off at 12 pm. The smartphone was a part of Reliance’s latest 5G trials that confirms that the handset will come with 5G connectivity. The company has confirmed that the Redmi K50i will come with support for 67W Turbo charging and a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

As for Redmi Buds 3 Lite earbuds, they will come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and a battery life of up to 18 hours. It will also come with environmental noise cancellation. Also Read - Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: All you can expect

Redmi K50i, Buds 3 Lite launch: How to watch it live

The Redmi launch event will kick off at 12pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company’s social media handles and YouTube channel. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Extreme fun times are about to unravel- your #BudsForFun are coming your way in just a day! Get notified for the launch of the #RedmiBuds3Lite tomorrow: https://t.co/YlBWb0z8Hr pic.twitter.com/VXiDmS9uT2 — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2022

Redmi Buds 3 Lite expected specifications, features

The earbuds come with 6mm drivers that are tuned by “Xiaomi Sound lab”. Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS earbuds are confirmed to come with an in-ear design that they call “lock-in design” and silicon tips. As mentioned earlier, they will come with environmental noise cancellation. They will also come with touch controls that will let users perform tasks like increase/decrease volume, reject/answer calls, turn off game mode and more.

The earbuds will come with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds along with the case can offer up to 18 hours of playback. Redmi Buds 3 Lite are confirmed to come with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and features a Type-C port for charging.