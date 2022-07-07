Redmi is gearing up for the release of a new smartphone in the K-series in India. The device will be called the Redmi K50i 5G and it is expected to come in the mid-range segment. Ahead of its unveiling, the pricing and availability details of the device have been revealed for India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6: Five features that make this Rs 71,999 phone a powerhouse

Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G Price in India, colors, and sale details

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi K50i will come in the mid-range segment and have two RAM and storage configurations. The device will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The former variant is said to cost between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000. The report suggests that the device will most likely come at a price tag of Rs. 26,999 price tag.

The higher-end variant is said to cost between Rs. 29,000 and Rs. 33,000. It will most likely be priced at Rs. 31,999, as per the publication.

In addition to this, the color variants of the phone have been revealed. The Redmi K50i 5Gis said to come in three color options – Stealth Black, Phantom Blue, and Quick Silver.

The Redmi K50i 5G will launch on July 20 and is said to go on sale starting July 22 in India. Moreover, HDFC will likely provide some instant discount offers. The device will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi stores, and other retail stores in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G Specifications

Coming to the specs of the Redmi K50i 5G, the device is expected to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate resolution. It will have a 20:9 aspect ratio and will most likely feature an FHD+ resolution.

In terms of cameras, the device will come with a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it will boast a 16MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have MIUI 13 on top. Lastly, it will weigh 200 grams and will be 8.8mm in thickness.