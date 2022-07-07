comscore Redmi K50i 5G Price in India, color, sale details revealed before launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K50i Could Start At Rs 26999 In India Will Be Available In Three Color Options
News

Redmi K50i 5G could start at Rs. 26,999 in India, will be available in three color options

Mobiles

The Redmi K50i 5G will launch on July 20 and will come in the mid-range segment. It will come powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC and have a 144Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi is gearing up for the release of a new smartphone in the K-series in India. The device will be called the Redmi K50i 5G and it is expected to come in the mid-range segment. Ahead of its unveiling, the pricing and availability details of the device have been revealed for India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6: Five features that make this Rs 71,999 phone a powerhouse

Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G Price in India, colors, and sale details

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi K50i will come in the mid-range segment and have two RAM and storage configurations. The device will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series finally shows up in renders

The former variant is said to cost between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000. The report suggests that the device will most likely come at a price tag of Rs. 26,999 price tag. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

The higher-end variant is said to cost between Rs. 29,000 and Rs. 33,000. It will most likely be priced at Rs. 31,999, as per the publication.

In addition to this, the color variants of the phone have been revealed. The Redmi K50i 5Gis said to come in three color options – Stealth Black, Phantom Blue, and Quick Silver.

The Redmi K50i 5G will launch on July 20 and is said to go on sale starting July 22 in India. Moreover, HDFC will likely provide some instant discount offers. The device will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi stores, and other retail stores in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G Specifications

Coming to the specs of the Redmi K50i 5G, the device is expected to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate resolution. It will have a 20:9 aspect ratio and will most likely feature an FHD+ resolution.

In terms of cameras, the device will come with a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it will boast a 16MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have MIUI 13 on top. Lastly, it will weigh 200 grams and will be 8.8mm in thickness.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 2:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's 8 anniversary sale is now live in India: Check out the best deals on smartphones
Photo Gallery
Xiaomi's 8 anniversary sale is now live in India: Check out the best deals on smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design revealed: Here's how it looks

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design revealed: Here's how it looks

Xiaomi s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla

automobile

Xiaomi s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition launched in India: Check details

Fortnite v21.20 update rolls out: New weapons, Indiana Jones outfit, more

Gaming

Fortnite v21.20 update rolls out: New weapons, Indiana Jones outfit, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi K50i 5G: Price, Specs, Sale details leaked

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design revealed: Here's how it looks

Xiaomi s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition launched in India: Check details

Fortnite v21.20 update rolls out: New weapons, Indiana Jones outfit, more

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999