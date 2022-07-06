comscore Redmi K50i 5G India launch date leaked, here is everything to know
Redmi K50i 5G India launch date leaked, here is everything to know

The Redmi K50i 5G is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which means it might come with mid-range specifications.

Redmi has teased the launch of a new K-series phone in India.

Redmi has teased a new K-series phone for India without revealing what it could be. But it is a welcome move considering the K-series phone will be making a comeback after more than three years. Rumours are rife that it is going to be called the Redmi K50i 5G, but it might not be a brand new phone. A report last month suggested the Redmi K50i 5G could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which means the specifications will not likely stray away much. Now, the upcoming phone’s launch and sale details have emerged.

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Redmi K50i may arrive in India on July 20. The phone’s first sale is likely to start two days from the launch, which is July 22. The report also revealed that the phone will come in two variants; one will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the other one will use 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The colour options of the Redmi K50i could be Phantom Blue, Stealth Black, and Quick Silver.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications

The Redmi K50i 5G is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which means it might come with mid-range specifications. There may be a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole for the front camera. The phone could come running Android 12-based MIUI 13, but you can expect it to support advertisements. The Redmi K50i 5G may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It could come featuring a 64-megapixel triple camera system on the back, while the selfie snapper may use a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone could come with a 5080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi has not revealed anything about the specifications of the upcoming phone, but it is likely to start creating some hype around the phone as the launch date nears. The Redmi K50i will be a successor to the Redmi K30 Pro that arrived in India last year in March. It is natural that the fans have placed big hopes on the upcoming phone, but whether it will deliver on them is something only time will tell.

  Published Date: July 6, 2022 12:17 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 6, 2022 12:24 PM IST

