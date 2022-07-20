comscore Redmi K50i India launch set for today: Price, specs, and more
News

Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

Mobiles

Redmi K50i will arrive in India later today and it is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was launched in China.

Redmi-K50i

Redmi K50i is scheduled to be launched in India today.

Redmi K50i launch event is set for today in India. The upcoming K50i is more or less a successor to the K20. But since this phone has an “i” in its name, it focuses on one aspect more than the others. That aspect is the performance. While Redmi has not shared the official specifications of the phone, there have been several leaks and rumours confirming what the phone will come with. The Redmi K50i is expected to bring a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, since it is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, per the leaks. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series to launch with a single-cell battery, 100W fast charging, and SD 8 Gen 2

The last K-series phone from Redmi came in 2019. It was the Redmi K20 Pro, which became an instant hit among users, especially gamers since the phone was heavily focused on high performance. Much like the previous-generation Redmi K20 Pro, the Redmi K50i is likely to appeal to gamers. The design of the phone is another aspect that should manage to pull the crowd that does not play games much but likes to have a phone for everyday use. Also Read - Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: All you can expect

Redmi K50i launch event details

The Redmi K50i launch event will begin at 12 pm today, i.e., July 20. There will be a live stream available for the event on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, so you can catch real-time updates if you want. Also Read - Xiaomi reportedly planning to unveil its first car prototype in August

Redmi K50i specifications

The Redmi K50i is likely a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which is why the specifications should be the same. There may be a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole for the front camera on the Redmi K50i. The phone could come running Android 12-based MIUI 13, but you can expect it to support advertisements. The Redmi K50i 5G may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It could come featuring a 64-megapixel triple camera system on the back, while the selfie snapper may use a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone could come with a 5080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

• Published Date: July 20, 2022 9:19 AM IST
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 9:19 AM IST

