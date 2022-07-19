comscore Redmi K50i to launch in India tomorrow: How to watch it live
News

Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: All you can expect

Mobiles

The Redmi K50i is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup and will be available in a blue colour variant.

Redmi-K50i

Redmi is all set to launch its first K-series handset Redmi K50i tomorrow i.e. July 20, after 2 years of break in India. The handset is confirmed to come in India with a triple camera setup and will be available in a blue colour variant. It will be available for purchase on Amazon. The handset is likely to be priced somewhere between Rs 24,000-Rs 28,000. Also Read - Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5G trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch

Redmi K50i launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off tomorrow at 12pm. The livestream link will be available on the company’s YouTube channel and social media channels. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.
Also Read - Redmi K50i 5G confirmed to launch in India on July 20

Redmi K50i expected specifications

Redmi K50i will be the first K-series smartphone to launch in India in the past few years. The new phone will be placed in the mid-range segment, a segment that is hotly contested by phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Poco, Realme and more.

The Redmi K50i is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone might feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate with a FullHD+ resolution.

For optics, the phone is expected to get a standard triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera will use a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device derives power from a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone will use MIUI 13 and it will be based on Android 12 OS. We also know that the phone may weigh 200 grams and will be 8.8mm in thickness.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 10:10 AM IST

